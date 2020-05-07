Education
Episode 33: Oil’s Not Well – How the Drastic Fall in Prices will Impact South Asia
Demand for the world’s most important commodity, oil, has crumbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fourth week of April this year, the US oil prices plunged to below zero for first time in history. The fundamentals of the oil industry are not determined merely by demand and supply. Geopolitics, the politics of exchange rates and paper trading also impact its performance. This could be, by far, the greatest crisis the oil industry has ever faced impacting upstream and downstream activities. It is estimated that more than 400 industry-related companies worldwide will not be able to bear the production cost at US$20 per barrel.
This conversation between Dr S Narayan (Visiting Senior Research Fellow, ISAS) and Mr Vikram Mehta (Executive Chairman of Brookings India), looks at the impact and challenges that the dive in crude oil price will have on South Asia’s oil and energy sector, as well as the economic impact (consumption and net exports) on India. For India, there is also an urgent need to build linkages and pipelines between oil and gas producers in other parts of the region such as Bangladesh.
Episode 32: COVID-19 Special Series with the Indian High Commissioner HE Jawed Ashraf
Episode 1: The Bookshelf - British India, White Australia: In Search of a Social History
Episode 31: Stuck in a Limbo - Migrant Workers amid India’s Lockdown
Episode 30: Sri Lankan Response to the COVID-19 Crisis - A Ground Report
Episode 29: Intra-Afghan Talks - Obstacles and Prospects
Episode 28: Will COVID-19 Integrate SAARC?
Episode 27: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘Homecoming’ to the BJP
Episode 26: India's Response to COVID-19
Episode 25: Sri Lanka - At New Crossroads ?
Episode 24: Third Pillar - Reviving Communities to Preserve Capitalism
Episode 23: Balancing the Triangle - China’s Tryst with Pakistan and India
Episode 22: India’s Strategic Relations - US, China and Pakistan
Episode 21: Flushing Out India’s Water Needs
Episode 20: Boosting India’s Retail Sector
Episode 19: The Indian Economy - Rebounding ?
Episode 18: The G7 Summit - India Enters the Ring
Episode 17: Mr Arun Jaitley - The Consensus Builder
Episode 16: Whose Cake is it ?
Episode 15: Imran Khan’s First Year in Office
