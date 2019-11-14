Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution Stuart Butler and Tim Higashi, a senior research analyst at Brookings. They...

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution Stuart Butler and Tim Higashi, a senior research analyst at Brookings. They discuss a recent forum exploring Millennials' attitudes toward the national debt and climate change, as well as related research.