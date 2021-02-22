Dr. Eric Nepute is one of the leading health practitioners and God-fearing businessmen in the entire country. In this lively conversation, Dr. Eric reminds us that we have "decades of misinformation to overcome." Now that people are...

Dr. Eric Nepute is one of the leading health practitioners and God-fearing businessmen in the entire country. In this lively conversation, Dr. Eric reminds us that we have "decades of misinformation to overcome." Now that people are finally waking up to the tyranny the Elites would subject us to, Dr. Eric takes a bold stand, challenging politicians in MO, TX and FL to stand up and be brave for America. He also challenges physicians to learn about the COVID shot- and uphold the oath the took, swearing to "first, do no harm."

