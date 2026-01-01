Many great inventions of humankind are based on science and research – and had a tremendous impact on improving people’s lives. We are again looking at science and technology as we are confronted with pressing global challenges from climate change to environmental degradation to feeding and caring for a growing and aging population. Join our host, Kate Hayes, as she talks to visionary scientists, thought leaders and entrepreneurs, to explore how science and technology of today are paving the way for tomorrow’s innovations, ensuring a better future for all.