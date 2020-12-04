Leisure:Games
Games on the Shelf: 3:00
MMP Sale
Matt’s Games on the Shelf – 5:10
Hollandspiele Sale - 5:40
2nd Fleet - 13:15
Shelf and Box Organization Discussion: 16:00
Books on the Shelf: 18:15
Snow and Steel: The Battle of the Bulge, 1944-45 by Peter Caddick-Adams
This Mighty Scourge: Perspectives on the Civil War by James McPherson - 20:55
Matterhorn by Karl Marlantes - 23:15
The Hunter Killers by Dan Hampton - 26:05
Games on the Table: 28:30
Next War Vietnam
ASL 30:25
Caesar: Rome Vs. Gaul - 31:40
Imperial Struggle - 35:25
Jaws of Victory - 36:15
Featured Game: Last Hundred Yards: 38:45
Every Wargame Ever: 1:05:45
Other Stuff: 1:17:45
Comments, questions or concerns can be sent to: historytablepodcast@gmail.com
Twitter: @HistoryTablePod - @trippeerjr - @OffTablePod
Links of note:
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/254369/definitive-ranking-every-wargame
Episode 19: Swedish Struggle
Episode 18: 1 in 100 Wargames
Episode 17: Empire of the Project Managers
Designers on the Mic - Ryan Heilman & Dave Shaw
Episode 16: Total War
Episode 15: London is Ours
Episode 14: Rich's Top 10
Episode 13: Silver Bayonet & Most Anticipated 2020 Releases
Episode 12: Onward, Mig-25s
Episode 11: Best of `19 & Stalingrad `42
Episode 10: Return of the Mack
Designers on the Mic - Mitchell Land
Episode 9: HistoriKC Fest Kansas City and SPQR
Episode 8: Angola!
Episode 7: Next War Kansas City
Episode 6: Beyond the Rhine
Episode 5: Zeppelin Raider
Episode 4: ASL Starter Kit & Every Wargame Ever Made
Episode 3: Normandy `44 and 2019 Games
Space Cats Peace Turtles
Androids & Aliens
Breachside Broadcast
TRIVIALITY - A Trivia Game Show Podcast
The Lovecraft Tapes | Actual-Play Call Of Cthulhu Podcast